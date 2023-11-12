The Texas Southern Tigers (2-7) hit the road for a SWAC showdown against the Alcorn State Braves (6-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium.

On offense, Texas Southern ranks 53rd in the FCS with 366.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 71st in total defense (359.1 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive angle, Alcorn State is generating 363 total yards per contest (58th-ranked). It ranks 29th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (307.2 total yards surrendered per game).

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Alcorn State Texas Southern 363 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.2 (77th) 307.2 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.1 (47th) 164 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.2 (17th) 199 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (96th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen leads Alcorn State with 1,745 yards on 150-of-231 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 105 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jarveon Howard, has carried the ball 120 times for 701 yards (77.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tyler Macon has piled up 163 yards (on 17 attempts) with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt's 375 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 catches on 26 targets with two touchdowns.

Malik Rodgers has caught 18 passes and compiled 364 receiving yards (40.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Tavarious Griffin's 17 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has recorded 1,168 yards (146 ypg) on 107-of-195 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 156 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

LaDarius Owens has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 1,045 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

This season, Jacorey Howard has carried the ball 56 times for 363 yards (40.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson's 369 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has totaled 36 receptions and four touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has reeled in 30 passes while averaging 36.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Trenton Leary has a total of 194 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 passes and scoring one touchdown.

