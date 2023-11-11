Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 11?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Roope Hintz score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Hintz stats and insights
- Hintz has scored in four of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Hintz averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
