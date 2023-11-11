Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bulldogs. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (+10.5) Under (58.5) Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27

Week 11 SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Rebels.

The Rebels are 5-2-1 against the spread this year.

The Rebels have gone over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

The average point total for Ole Miss this season is 1.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 81.8%.

The Bulldogs have two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Georgia has an ATS record of just 2-7.

The Bulldogs have seen five of its nine games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 6.1 more than the average point total for Georgia games this season.

Rebels vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 39.3 15.4 41.2 13.2 32.0 20.0 Ole Miss 38.8 22.9 45.7 23.5 25.0 21.7

