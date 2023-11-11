The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Spartans will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 31.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-31.5) 47.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio State (-31.5) 47.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

  • Ohio State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
  • The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.
  • Michigan State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing five times.

Ohio State & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State
To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700
To Win the Big Ten +165 Bet $100 to win $165
Michigan State
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

