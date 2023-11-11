The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) and the Alabama State Hornets (5-3) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium in a battle of SWAC foes.

While Mississippi Valley State's defense ranks 70th with 27.6 points allowed per game, the Delta Devils have been slightly worse on offense, ranking second-worst (12.0 points per game). While Alabama State's offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking 23rd-worst with 293.8 total yards per game, its defense ranks ninth-best with just 271.6 total yards allowed per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on Valley SN.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Valley SN

Valley SN City: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State Alabama State 212.1 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.8 (116th) 255.4 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.6 (3rd) 73.6 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.0 (85th) 138.6 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.8 (96th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has thrown for 932 yards (103.6 ypg) to lead Mississippi Valley State, completing 62% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Jared Wilson has racked up 281 yards on 74 carries while finding the end zone one time.

DePhabian Fant has piled up 255 yards on 23 attempts, scoring one time.

Jaxson Davis has hauled in 27 receptions for 275 yards (30.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Kerrick Ross has grabbed 23 passes while averaging 21.4 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cobie Bates has racked up 16 catches for 187 yards, an average of 20.8 yards per game.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart leads Alabama State with 943 yards on 75-of-120 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has run the ball 81 times for 342 yards, with one touchdown.

Marcus Harris has racked up 248 yards on 64 carries with three touchdowns.

Kisean Johnson's 617 receiving yards (77.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 46 receptions on 47 targets with six touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has 15 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 197 yards (24.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyree Saunders' seven targets have resulted in seven receptions for 91 yards.

