The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) are 17.5-point favorites when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field. The total is 43 points for this matchup.

Texas A&M ranks 57th in total offense this year (401.2 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 15th-best in the FBS with 401.2 yards allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Mississippi State ranks 104th in the FBS (335.7 total yards per game) and 59th on defense (362.0 total yards allowed per game).

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: College Station, Texas

Venue: Kyle Field

TV Channel: ESPN2

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -17.5 -110 -110 43 -110 -110 -1000 +625

Mississippi State Recent Performance

The Bulldogs are really struggling of late offensively, accumulating 256.0 yards per game in their past three games (-112-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 295.7 (27th-ranked).

The Bulldogs are -123-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (7.7 per game) and 50th in points allowed (18.0).

Mississippi State is -102-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (130.3 per game), and 47th in passing yards allowed (162.7).

The Bulldogs are accumulating 125.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-35-worst in college football), and giving up 133.0 per game (102nd).

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, over their last three contests.

None of Mississippi State's past three games has gone over the total.

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State has covered the spread only two times in nine opportunities this year.

Mississippi State games have hit the over in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

Mississippi State has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

Mississippi State has played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and won that game.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 1,275 yards on 105-of-171 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed for 500 yards on 97 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 18 catches, totaling 138 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Michael Wright has collected 281 yards (on 56 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin paces his squad with 554 receiving yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has put together a 310-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 27 passes on 45 targets.

Justin Robinson's 18 catches (on 33 targets) have netted him 221 yards (24.6 ypg).

Nathaniel Watson paces the team with 8.0 sacks, and also has 7.0 TFL, 70 tackles, and one interception.

Jett Johnson is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 75 tackles, 9.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Shawn Preston Jr. has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 31 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

