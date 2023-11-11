The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field in an SEC battle.

Texas A&M is totaling 32.3 points per game on offense this year (37th in the FBS), and is giving up 21.6 points per game (38th) on defense. In terms of total yards, Mississippi State ranks 104th in the FBS (335.7 total yards per game) and 59th defensively (362 total yards allowed per contest).

We will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Mississippi State Texas A&M 335.7 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.2 (63rd) 362 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.9 (12th) 143.8 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.1 (93rd) 191.9 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.1 (37th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (125th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 1,275 yards (141.7 per game) while completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks is his team's leading rusher with 97 carries for 500 yards, or 55.6 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Marks has also chipped in with 18 catches for 138 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Michael Wright has piled up 281 yards (on 56 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin has registered 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 554 (61.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has 27 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 310 yards (34.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Justin Robinson's 33 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 221 yards.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has thrown for 1,452 yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has 439 rushing yards on 86 carries with four touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has carried the ball 78 times for 425 yards (47.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 39 receptions for 652 yards (72.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Evan Stewart has grabbed 37 passes while averaging 56.2 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jahdae Walker has been the target of 31 passes and racked up 18 catches for 274 yards, an average of 30.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas A&M or Mississippi State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.