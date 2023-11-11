Saturday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at Humphrey Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-60 and heavily favors Mississippi State to take home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 80, UT Martin 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-19.7)

Mississippi State (-19.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Mississippi State Performance Insights

Last season, Mississippi State was 321st in the nation offensively (65.7 points scored per game) and ninth-best on defense (61.0 points conceded).

Last year, the Bulldogs were 24th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.3 per game) and 116th in rebounds allowed (30.2).

At 14.2 assists per game last year, Mississippi State was 95th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs were the 15th-worst team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (5.2 per game) and -3-worst in 3-point percentage (26.6%) last season.

Giving up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.1% from beyond the arc last season, Mississippi State was 204th and 40th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Bulldogs took 65.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 78.2% of the Bulldogs' buckets were 2-pointers, and 21.8% were 3-pointers.

