How to Watch Mississippi State vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Skyhawks allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- Mississippi State went 15-3 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Skyhawks ranked 18th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs put up 9.7 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Skyhawks gave up (75.4).
- Mississippi State had a 4-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.4 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65 on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better when playing at home last year, draining 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Arizona State
|W 71-56
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
