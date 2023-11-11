The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Skyhawks allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Mississippi State went 15-3 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Skyhawks ranked 18th.

Last year, the Bulldogs put up 9.7 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Skyhawks gave up (75.4).

Mississippi State had a 4-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.4 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

The Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better when playing at home last year, draining 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule