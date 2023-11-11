Our projection model predicts the Texas A&M Aggies will take down the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kyle Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (43) Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 17

Week 11 SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have only covered the spread twice in nine opportunities this year.

Out of the Bulldogs' nine games with a set total, four have hit the over (44.4%).

The average point total for Mississippi State this season is 7.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aggies have an implied win probability of 90.9%.

The Aggies have four wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Texas A&M is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Aggies games so far this season, five have hit the over.

The total for this game is 43, 8.3 points fewer than the average total in Texas A&M games thus far this season.

Bulldogs vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 32.3 21.6 35.2 13.2 27 35.3 Mississippi State 22.7 25.7 25.7 27.3 16.7 22.3

