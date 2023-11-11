Matt Duchene will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Dallas Stars play the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Duchene are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Matt Duchene vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Duchene has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 15:18 on the ice per game.

In three of 11 games this year, Duchene has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 11 games this season, Duchene has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Duchene has an assist in four of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Duchene goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Duchene Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 11 Games 4 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

