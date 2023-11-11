The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Lee County, Mississippi today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nettleton High School at Amory High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11

3:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: Amory, MS

Amory, MS Conference: 3A Region 4

3A Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Shannon High School at Pontotoc High School