Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Harrison County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Harrison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baker High School at Biloxi High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
