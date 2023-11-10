Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkinson County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Wilkinson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Pike High School at Wilkinson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Woodville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
