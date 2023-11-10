The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) take on the Akron Zips (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Akron vs. Southern Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southern Miss vs. Akron Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Akron (-7.5) 140.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Akron (-7.5) 140.5 -320 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Akron Betting Trends (2022-23)

Southern Miss went 16-10-0 ATS last year.

The Golden Eagles were an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Akron covered 11 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 14 Zips games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.