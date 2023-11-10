The Akron Zips (1-0) square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Akron Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot at a 45.5% rate from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Zips averaged.

Southern Miss went 19-2 when it shot better than 42.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Zips finished 189th.

The Golden Eagles scored 6.9 more points per game last year (73.8) than the Zips gave up (66.9).

Southern Miss put together a 21-2 record last season in games it scored more than 66.9 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Miss scored 78.6 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged on the road (69.9).

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles conceded 9.9 fewer points per game at home (61.5) than on the road (71.4).

Southern Miss knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (31%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule