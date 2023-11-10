SEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Bulldogs versus the Belmont Bruins is one of four games on Friday's college basketball schedule that has an SEC team in action.
SEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Murray State Racers at Arkansas Razorbacks
|11:30 AM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Winthrop Eagles at Alabama Crimson Tide
|5:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Georgia Bulldogs at Belmont Bruins
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|SEC Network+
