The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) play at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Eastern Washington (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 21.9% more often than Ole Miss (11-19-0) last year.

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 67.5 144.2 69.1 140.5 134.8 Eastern Washington 76.7 144.2 71.4 140.5 145.7

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Rebels scored were just 3.9 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (71.4).

When Ole Miss totaled more than 71.4 points last season, it went 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 11-19-0 16-14-0 Eastern Washington 17-12-0 18-11-0

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Eastern Washington 7-10 Home Record 11-1 2-9 Away Record 10-7 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

