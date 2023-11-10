The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will meet the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

  • Myles Burns: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amaree Abram: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)

  • Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyreese Davis: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank
286th 67.5 Points Scored 76.7 59th
146th 69.1 Points Allowed 71.4 221st
147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.2 90th
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
169th 13.1 Assists 15.4 34th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.1 294th

