Friday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at Lloyd Noble Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 93-64 and heavily favors Oklahoma to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 93, Mississippi Valley State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-29.3)

Oklahoma (-29.3) Computer Predicted Total: 157.0

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

Mississippi Valley State found it difficult to put up points last year, ranking second-worst in college basketball with 61.0 points per game. It played better defensively, ranking 310th by giving up 74.8 points per contest.

With 28.5 boards per game, the Delta Devils ranked 328th in the country. They allowed 32.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 257th in college basketball.

Mississippi Valley State dished out only 10.0 assists per game, which ranked seventh-worst in college basketball.

While the Delta Devils ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in turnovers per game with 15.3 (second-worst), they ranked 112th in college basketball with 12.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils drained 5.1 three-pointers per game (13th-worst in college basketball), and sported a 34.9% three-point percentage (138th-ranked).

With 7.9 three-pointers conceded per game, Mississippi Valley State was 263rd in the country. It allowed a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 303rd in college basketball.

Mississippi Valley State took 72.4% two-pointers and 27.6% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 76.3% were two-pointers and 23.7% were threes.

