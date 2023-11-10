The SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions put up an average of 62.1 points per game last year, just 3.1 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
  • SE Louisiana had a 19-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 15.3 more points per game (71.1) than the Lions allowed (55.8).
  • When Mississippi State put up more than 55.8 points last season, it went 20-6.
  • The Bulldogs shot 39.5% from the field last season, 10.9 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Lions allowed to opponents.
  • The Lions' 32.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Alcorn State W 77-42 Humphrey Coliseum
11/10/2023 SE Louisiana - Humphrey Coliseum
11/12/2023 Jacksonville State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/15/2023 New Orleans - Humphrey Coliseum

