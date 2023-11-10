The SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up an average of 62.1 points per game last year, just 3.1 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

SE Louisiana had a 19-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 15.3 more points per game (71.1) than the Lions allowed (55.8).

When Mississippi State put up more than 55.8 points last season, it went 20-6.

The Bulldogs shot 39.5% from the field last season, 10.9 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Lions allowed to opponents.

The Lions' 32.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Mississippi State Schedule