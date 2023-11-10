How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Lions put up an average of 62.1 points per game last year, just 3.1 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
- SE Louisiana had a 19-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 15.3 more points per game (71.1) than the Lions allowed (55.8).
- When Mississippi State put up more than 55.8 points last season, it went 20-6.
- The Bulldogs shot 39.5% from the field last season, 10.9 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Lions allowed to opponents.
- The Lions' 32.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (40.7%).
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 77-42
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
