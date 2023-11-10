The Week 11 college football lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs that should be of interest to fans in Mississippi.

College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisiana (-10.5)

Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Rice-Totten Stadium TV Channel: Valley SN

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-10.5)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-18.5)

Alcorn State Braves at Texas Southern Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Shell Energy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

