Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's schedule has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those contests is the Gonzaga Bulldogs playing the Washington State Cougars.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 18 Florida State Seminoles
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida State
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
How to Watch Iowa vs. Virginia Tech
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Queens (NC) Royals vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
How to Watch Queens (NC) vs. LSU
- TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. No. 5 Utah Utes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 24 Washington State Cougars
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Beasley Coliseum
- Location: Pullman, Washington
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Washington State
- TV: Pac-12 Network
UC Riverside Highlanders vs. No. 4 UCLA Bruins
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- Location: Los Angeles, California
How to Watch UC Riverside vs. UCLA
- TV: Pac-12 Network
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.