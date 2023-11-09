As they get ready to meet the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) on Thursday, November 9 at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (7-3-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Duchene C Questionable Upper Body Radek Faksa C Questionable Upper Body Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Stars Season Insights

Dallas ranks 25th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (2.8 per game).

It has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +3.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 32 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

Columbus allows 3.2 goals per game (39 total), which ranks 18th in the league.

With a goal differential of -7, they are 25th in the league.

