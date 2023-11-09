The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) will square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Golden Eagles are currently an underdog by 12.5 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisiana vs. Southern Miss matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-12.5) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-12.5) 54.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Southern Miss has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Louisiana has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

