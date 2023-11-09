Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Madison County, Mississippi today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Germantown High School at Warren Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.