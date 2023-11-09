Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Leflore County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenwood High School at Leflore County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Itta Bena, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
