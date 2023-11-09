Will Joe Pavelski find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Pavelski's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

