Jamie Benn will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Dallas Stars play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Looking to wager on Benn's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Benn has a goal in three games this year through 11 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in six games this year (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

Benn has an assist in five of 11 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Benn hits the over on his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Benn Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 11 Games 3 9 Points 3 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

