The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) after winning four home games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Pelicans 102

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 7.5)

Timberwolves (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-14.2)

Timberwolves (-14.2) Pick OU: Under (218.5)



Under (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.4

The Pelicans (4-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 9.6% less often than the Timberwolves (4-2-0) this season.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Minnesota does it in fewer games (33.3% of the time) than New Orleans (42.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pelicans are 2-1, while the Timberwolves are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 22nd in the league offensively (109.3 points scored per game) and 18th on defense (114.3 points allowed).

New Orleans is 21st in the NBA in rebounds per game (43) and worst in rebounds conceded (50.6).

This season the Pelicans are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.3 per game.

In 2023-24, New Orleans is fifth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.7 per game) and ranked 21st in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Pelicans make 11.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 33.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 21st and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

