The Mississippi State Bulldogs face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Barstool Sports.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Barstool Sports

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-4.5) 132.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-4.5) 132.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mississippi State put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 31 times last season.

Arizona State won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 18 times.

A total of 15 of the Sun Devils' games last year hit the over.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Mississippi State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.