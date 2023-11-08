Mississippi State vs. Arizona State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 8
The Mississippi State Bulldogs face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Barstool Sports.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Barstool Sports
Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-4.5)
|132.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-4.5)
|132.5
|-182
|+150
Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Mississippi State put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 31 times last season.
- Arizona State won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 18 times.
- A total of 15 of the Sun Devils' games last year hit the over.
Mississippi State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Mississippi State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
