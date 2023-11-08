The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on Barstool Sports.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Barstool Sports

Mississippi State Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents knocked down.

Mississippi State had a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sun Devils finished 111th.

Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were only 2.3 fewer points than the Sun Devils allowed (68).

Mississippi State had a 12-1 record last season when scoring more than 68 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game last year at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.9).

In home games, the Bulldogs surrendered 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than away from home (65).

Mississippi State sunk 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule