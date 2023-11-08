The Jackson State Tigers (0-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the San Diego Toreros (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Jackson State vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jackson State -1.5 146.5

Jackson State Betting Records & Stats

Jackson State and its opponents combined to score more than 146.5 points in nine of 29 games last season.

Jackson State games had an average of 141.2 points last season, 5.3 less than this game's over/under.

Jackson State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Jackson State was the moneyline favorite 10 total times last season. It finished 9-1 in those games.

The Tigers went 7-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (87.5%).

Jackson State has an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Jackson State vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jackson State 9 31% 67.6 144.7 73.6 154.1 140 San Diego 17 68% 77.1 144.7 80.5 154.1 151

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers scored 12.9 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Toreros gave up (80.5).

Jackson State had a 3-1 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 80.5 points.

Jackson State vs. San Diego Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jackson State 16-13-0 6-5 10-19-0 San Diego 9-16-0 6-10 17-8-0

Jackson State vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jackson State San Diego 7-2 Home Record 8-9 6-14 Away Record 3-8 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 11-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.1 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

