The Jackson State Tigers (0-1) go up against the San Diego Toreros (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego vs. Jackson State matchup.

Jackson State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline BetMGM San Diego (-1.5) 146.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego (-2.5) 146.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jackson State vs. San Diego Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jackson State went 16-13-0 ATS last year.

The Tigers were 10-8 ATS last year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

San Diego compiled a 9-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 17 Toreros games hit the over.

