How to Watch Jackson State vs. San Diego on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The San Diego Toreros (1-0) go up against the Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Jackson State vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jackson State Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.3 percentage points lower than the Toreros allowed to their opponents (49.3%).
- Last season, Jackson State had a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 49.3% from the field.
- The Toreros ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tigers ranked 43rd.
- The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were 12.9 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros allowed.
- When it scored more than 80.5 points last season, Jackson State went 2-2.
Jackson State Home & Away Comparison
- Jackson State put up more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 7.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than on the road (75.4).
- Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).
Jackson State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 94-77
|FedExForum
|11/8/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
