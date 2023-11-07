Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkinson County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Wilkinson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Wilkinson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Woodville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
