Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Union County, Mississippi. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Union Attendance Center at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kossuth High School at East Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Blue Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
