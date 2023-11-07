Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Leflore County, Mississippi today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
O'Bannon High School at Amanda Elzy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.