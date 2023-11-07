Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Lafayette County, Mississippi today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lafayette County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffeeville High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Oxford, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.