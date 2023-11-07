Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Greene County, Mississippi has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greene County High School at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.