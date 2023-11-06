Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Wayne County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayne Academy at Lamar Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 6
- Location: Purvis, MS
- Conference: MAIS 4A District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
