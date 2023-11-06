Monday's NHL slate includes an outing between the favored Dallas Stars (7-2-1, -135 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Boston Bruins (9-1-1, +115 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in four of 10 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in six of their eight games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).

This is the first game as an underdog for the Bruins this season.

Dallas has had five games with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter and won them all.

Boston has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +115 odds on them winning this game.

