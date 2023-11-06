The Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) are heavy, 17.5-point favorites against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 126.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Seton Hall vs. Saint Peter's Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seton Hall -17.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seton Hall vs Saint Peter's Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates had 17 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Seton Hall played as a moneyline favorite of -2667 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.

The Pirates have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.4% in this contest.

Saint Peter's put together a 13-18-0 ATS record last year.

The Peacocks played as an underdog of +1225 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Peter's has a 7.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Seton Hall vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 126.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 126.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seton Hall 23 71.9% 68.4 130.5 65.1 130.2 136.5 Saint Peter's 14 45.2% 62.1 130.5 65.1 130.2 127.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Seton Hall vs Saint Peter's Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Pirates put up were just 3.3 more points than the Peacocks gave up (65.1).

Seton Hall went 12-6-1 against the spread and 16-5 overall last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

The Peacocks put up just 3.0 fewer points per game last year (62.1) than the Pirates allowed (65.1).

Saint Peter's put together an 8-0 ATS record and a 9-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Seton Hall vs. Saint Peter's Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seton Hall 17-14-1 2-0 13-19-0 Saint Peter's 13-18-0 0-2 13-18-0

Seton Hall vs. Saint Peter's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seton Hall Saint Peter's 9-6 Home Record 8-6 6-7 Away Record 4-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 9-3-1 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-11-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.