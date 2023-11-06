Will Ryan Suter Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 6?
On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Ryan Suter going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Suter stats and insights
- Suter is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Suter has zero points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 21 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
