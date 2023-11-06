The Denver Nuggets (6-1) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) on November 6, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 44.6% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 44.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New Orleans has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Pelicans put up an average of 108.2 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 104.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

New Orleans is 3-1 when it scores more than 104.7 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans scored 114.9 points per game at home last season, and 113.8 on the road.

The Pelicans gave up fewer points at home (109.9 per game) than away (115) last season.

At home, the Pelicans made 11.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.3%).

