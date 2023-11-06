The Alabama State Hornets (0-0) are heavy, 24.5-point underdogs against the Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has a point total of 134.5.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ole Miss -24.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss' games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 134.5 points 16 times.

The average number of points in Ole Miss' outings last season was 136.5, which is 2.0 more points than the over/under for this game.

Ole Miss covered 11 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

Alabama State's .444 ATS win percentage (12-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Ole Miss' .367 mark (11-19-0 ATS Record).

Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 16 53.3% 67.5 130.8 69.1 141.7 134.8 Alabama State 10 37% 63.3 130.8 72.6 141.7 140.3

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rebels put up 5.1 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Hornets allowed (72.6).

Ole Miss had a 6-4 record against the spread and a 6-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 11-19-0 0-0 16-14-0 Alabama State 12-15-0 0-1 6-21-0

Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Alabama State 7-10 Home Record 5-5 2-9 Away Record 2-18 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

