Monday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) and the Alabama State Hornets (0-0) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-58 and heavily favors Ole Miss to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 78, Alabama State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-19.5)

Ole Miss (-19.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss Performance Insights

Ole Miss was 286th in the nation in points scored (67.5 per game) and 146th in points allowed (69.1) last season.

On the boards, the Rebels were 147th in the nation in rebounds (32.2 per game) last year. They were 101st in rebounds allowed (30 per game).

Last season Ole Miss was ranked 169th in the country in assists with 13.1 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Rebels were 299th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.2) last year. They were 15th-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.3%.

Last year, Ole Miss was 100th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 187th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Last year, the Rebels attempted 65.3% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.7% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.1% of the Rebels' buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.9% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.