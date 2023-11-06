How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) square off against the Alabama State Hornets (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- Last season, the Rebels had a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.
- In games Ole Miss shot higher than 43.7% from the field, it went 7-6 overall.
- The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball. The Rebels finished 147th.
- Last year, the Rebels averaged 5.1 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Hornets gave up (72.6).
- Ole Miss went 6-4 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged away from home (65.8).
- In home games, the Rebels surrendered 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than away from home (73.8).
- Ole Miss drained 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/10/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/14/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
