Monday's contest that pits the Utah Utes (0-0) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0) at Jon M. Huntsman Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 97-44 in favor of Utah, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Delta Devils went 2-27 in the season.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Utah Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Mississippi Valley State vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 97, Mississippi Valley State 44

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Delta Devils had a -665 scoring differential last season, falling short by 22.9 points per game. They put up 55.3 points per game to rank 336th in college basketball and allowed 78.2 per contest to rank 358th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State scored 56.3 points per game in SWAC action, and 55.3 overall.

At home, the Delta Devils put up 57.1 points per game last season, 3.8 more than they averaged on the road (53.3).

At home, Mississippi Valley State gave up 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 77.9.

