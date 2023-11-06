The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0) go up against the LSU Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

  • The Delta Devils shot 40.6% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 44.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
  • Mississippi Valley State compiled a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 72nd.
  • The Delta Devils' 61.0 points per game last year were 9.7 fewer points than the 70.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 5-2.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

  • Mississippi Valley State put up more points at home (68.0 per game) than away (58.5) last season.
  • At home, the Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.5.
  • At home, Mississippi Valley State drained 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/10/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
11/14/2023 @ UConn - XL Center

