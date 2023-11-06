How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0) go up against the LSU Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights
- The Delta Devils shot 40.6% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 44.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- Mississippi Valley State compiled a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 72nd.
- The Delta Devils' 61.0 points per game last year were 9.7 fewer points than the 70.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 5-2.
Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi Valley State put up more points at home (68.0 per game) than away (58.5) last season.
- At home, the Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.5.
- At home, Mississippi Valley State drained 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).
Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/14/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
